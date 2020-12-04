Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $225.00 at Barclays

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.39.

Shares of HON opened at $208.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $71,478.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

