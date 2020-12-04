HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 370 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 404.69 ($5.29).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a PE ratio of -38.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 352.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 352.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88).

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Noel Quinn acquired 88,908 shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

