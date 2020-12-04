Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.10.

Shares of HBM opened at C$8.81 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

