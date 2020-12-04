Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Hyatt Hotels to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.

H opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $1.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $337,461 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,723,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 484,592 shares in the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

