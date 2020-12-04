Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Hyve Group stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.