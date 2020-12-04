IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) Insider Sells £217,536 in Stock

IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) insider John S. Charlton sold 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.07), for a total value of £217,536 ($284,212.18).

Shares of IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) stock opened at GBX 606 ($7.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $402.33 million and a PE ratio of 39.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 478.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 491.06. IG Design Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 852 ($11.13).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. IG Design Group plc (IGR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

