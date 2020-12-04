iHuman (NYSE:IH) Shares Gap Down to $27.89

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.89, but opened at $25.00. iHuman shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 3,186 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter.

iHuman Company Profile (NYSE:IH)

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.