iHuman (NYSE:IH) Shares Gap Down to $27.89

Shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.89, but opened at $25.00. iHuman shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 3,186 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

