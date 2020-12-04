Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.36. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.72.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total value of $1,420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,927,620.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,793. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $223,653,000 after buying an additional 146,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $346.00 on Friday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.30 and a 200-day moving average of $342.21.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.