Independent Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €27.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.94 ($30.52).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €25.52 ($30.02) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.34. Evonik Industries AG has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

