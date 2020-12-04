Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

IBA opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

