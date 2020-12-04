Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ INO opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,189.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 405.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 43,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

