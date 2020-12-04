Insider Buying: De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Insider Acquires 510,000 Shares of Stock

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £841,500 ($1,099,425.14).
Shares of DLAR opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.15) on Friday. De La Rue plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.30 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.67. The stock has a market cap of $274.94 million and a PE ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.
De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) Company Profile
