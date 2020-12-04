Insider Buying: De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Insider Acquires 510,000 Shares of Stock

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £841,500 ($1,099,425.14).

Shares of DLAR opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.15) on Friday. De La Rue plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.30 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.67. The stock has a market cap of $274.94 million and a PE ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

