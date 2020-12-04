Insider Buying: Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Director Purchases $98,496.00 in Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,165.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE EIG opened at $30.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $895.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.75.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Employers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Employers by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

