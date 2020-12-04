Insider Buying: Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Insider Acquires 2,376 Shares of Stock

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) insider Hugo Drayton acquired 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,675 ($21.88) per share, with a total value of £39,798 ($51,996.34).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,784 ($23.31) on Friday. Future plc has a 12 month low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,955.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,574.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Future plc (FUTR.L)’s payout ratio is 6.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,974 ($25.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future plc (FUTR.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,880.80 ($24.57).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

