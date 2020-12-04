Insider Buying: Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Insider Acquires £148.47 in Stock

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) insider Richard Rose bought 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £148.47 ($193.98).

Richard Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Richard Rose purchased 1,297 shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £155.64 ($203.34).

On Thursday, October 1st, Richard Rose purchased 909 shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £154.53 ($201.89).

Shares of PMO stock opened at GBX 20.79 ($0.27) on Friday. Premier Oil plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.62. The stock has a market cap of $139.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMO shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 34.17 ($0.45).

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

