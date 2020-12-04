Insider Buying: Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Insider Buys £833.95 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) insider John Rogers acquired 65 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £833.95 ($1,089.56).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,397.50 ($18.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,164.58. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,226.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,164.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,448.73 ($18.93).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

