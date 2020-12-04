Insider Selling: GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Major Shareholder Sells 38,099 Shares of Stock

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 38,099 shares of GigCapital2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $399,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 676 shares of GigCapital2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $6,962.80.

NYSE GIX opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13. GigCapital2, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital2 during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital2 during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital2 during the third quarter valued at about $880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GigCapital2 during the third quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GigCapital2 during the third quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital2 Company Profile

GigCapital2, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

