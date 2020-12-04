Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Sells $112,500.00 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ONTO stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.67 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

