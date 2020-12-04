Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $94,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,451,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,427 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $724,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $330,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $43.73.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.