Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $94,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,451,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,427 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $724,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $330,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $43.73.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.