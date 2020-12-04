Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

IPAR opened at $57.00 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

