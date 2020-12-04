Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interface has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $513.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Interface’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interface will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Interface by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Interface by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Interface by 417.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Interface by 24.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

