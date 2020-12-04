International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in International Paper by 278.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 80.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.11. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

