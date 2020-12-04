Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IDXG. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Interpace Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ IDXG opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Interpace Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

