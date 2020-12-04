Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 477.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.51% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTH. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $147.98 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $153.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.08.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

