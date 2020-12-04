Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

IVZ stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.