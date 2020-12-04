Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.88.

IVR stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $627.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.