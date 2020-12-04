Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 59,370 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 256,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 87.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $34.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54.

