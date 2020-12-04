Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ipsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Ipsen stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

