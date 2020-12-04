iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in iQIYI by 38,591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after buying an additional 1,126,247 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,107,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 37,583 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,409,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 205,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. Equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQ. BidaskClub raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. CLSA cut iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

