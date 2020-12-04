Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.25. Itafos (IFOS.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 6,500 shares.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Itafos (IFOS.V) from C$0.65 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Itafos (IFOS.V) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $45.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.92.

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos (IFOS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos (IFOS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.