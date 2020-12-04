ITO Utility Token Hits Market Capitalization of $312,023.09 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ITO Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $312,023.09 and approximately $103.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITO Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003131 BTC.

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00027243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00156358 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00326444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00956890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00463734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00159789 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 91,983,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,323,332 tokens. The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog

ITO Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

