Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $158.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.89. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.