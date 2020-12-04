James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $89,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $87,520.00.

On Monday, October 19th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $81,120.00.

On Monday, September 21st, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $80,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $87,160.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 287.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ciena by 24.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

