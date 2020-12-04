Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €23.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.73 ($34.98).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) stock opened at €27.08 ($31.86) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -12.90.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.