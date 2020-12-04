Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €23.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.73 ($34.98).

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) stock opened at €27.08 ($31.86) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -12.90.

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

