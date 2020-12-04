JMP Securities Increases Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $60.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOMO. BidaskClub downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 3.08. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Domo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 4,006.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Domo by 4,004.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

