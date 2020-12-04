JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Target Price to $16.00

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JCDXF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JCDecaux from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded JCDecaux from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

