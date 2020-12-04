JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.00

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 128.20 ($1.67), with a volume of 2673751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.60 ($1.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 610.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 923.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L)’s previous dividend of $5.20. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

