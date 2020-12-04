Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Short Interest Update

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAYY opened at $10.65 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

