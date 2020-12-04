KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Avid Bioservices in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.99 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 122.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth $600,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth $229,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.8% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 793,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

