KeyCorp Raises Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $36.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADNT. ValuEngine raised Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Adient from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $35.03.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Adient by 61,877.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after buying an additional 5,197,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 517.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 2,402,086 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,503,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,378,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after acquiring an additional 313,592 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

