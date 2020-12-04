Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.47.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$22.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Keyera Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$36.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

About Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

