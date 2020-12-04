Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) received a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €62.88 ($73.97).

Get Krones AG (KRN.F) alerts:

Shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) stock opened at €61.45 ($72.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -140.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.08. Krones AG has a fifty-two week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a fifty-two week high of €75.50 ($88.82).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.