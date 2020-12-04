Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 56 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 51.78.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

