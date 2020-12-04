Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 11003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LE shares. TheStreet upgraded Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lands’ End by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.25 million, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.47.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

