Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 11003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.91%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on LE shares. TheStreet upgraded Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.25 million, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.47.
Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.