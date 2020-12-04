Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £2,287.12 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock bought 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,287.12 ($2,988.14).

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.44) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 219.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.47.

LGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

