Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LCUT. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $306.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 227.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 292,481 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 87,984 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.