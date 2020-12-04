Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Raymond James also issued estimates for Lightspeed Pos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.