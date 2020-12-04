Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.
Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.16.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 523,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
