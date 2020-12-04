Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 523,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

