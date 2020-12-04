Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Receives Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 40.85 ($0.53).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 39.15 ($0.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a PE ratio of 39.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.74. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 577,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Also, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,078,686 shares of company stock valued at $27,893,164.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

