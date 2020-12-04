Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Lumentum to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $306,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,287 shares of company stock worth $3,304,265. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after buying an additional 843,736 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

